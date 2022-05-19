Why Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.08. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/21 that U.S. Fines Radar Company for Unauthorized Exports to China, Russia

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE :KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $197.58, which is $62.69 above the current price. KEYS currently public float of 181.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEYS was 1.06M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.33% and a quarterly performance of -20.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Keysight Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.31% for KEYS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $176 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KEYS, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

KEYS Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.90. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -34.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Li Jeffrey K, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $162.34 back on Mar 30. After this action, Li Jeffrey K now owns 20,097 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $487,011 using the latest closing price.

Stephens Kevin A, the Director of Keysight Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $158.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Stephens Kevin A is holding 2,626 shares at $158,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.88 for the present operating margin

+62.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +18.09. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.