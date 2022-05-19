Why GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE :GCP) Right Now?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 140.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCP is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $0.9 above the current price. GCP currently public float of 60.91M and currently shorts hold a 10.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCP was 678.83K shares.

GCP’s Market Performance

GCP stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly performance of -2.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.76% for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.08% for GCP stocks with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

GCP Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCP rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.12. In addition, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.37 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stands at +2.22. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.