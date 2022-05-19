We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), Here is What We Found

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.01, which is -$20.79 below the current price. NTR currently public float of 545.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 4.41M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 4.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.49% and a quarterly performance of 35.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.79. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.