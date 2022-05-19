We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kellogg Company (K), Here is What We Found

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.56. The company’s stock price has collected -4.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/22 that Kellogg CEO Expects Price Increases Amid Cost Inflation, Posts Profit

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.45, which is $1.53 above the current price. K currently public float of 313.63M and currently shorts hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.60M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -4.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.49% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $62 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to K, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

K Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.52. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 146,153 shares at the price of $74.06 back on May 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 57,754,909 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $10,824,486 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 146,153 shares at $68.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 57,901,062 shares at $9,996,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +10.49. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.