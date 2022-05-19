We Analyzed the Future Direction of Avangrid Inc. (AGR), Here is What We Found

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.57. The company’s stock price has collected 6.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/22 that U.S. Offshore Wind Plans Collide With Fishing Concerns off Carolina Coast

Is It Worth Investing in Avangrid Inc. (NYSE :AGR) Right Now?

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGR is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Avangrid Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.63, which is -$1.49 below the current price. AGR currently public float of 70.75M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGR was 801.29K shares.

AGR’s Market Performance

AGR stocks went up by 6.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly performance of 6.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Avangrid Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for AGR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $48 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to AGR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AGR Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.19. In addition, Avangrid Inc. saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 112 shares at the price of $44.79 back on Mar 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 8,346 shares of Avangrid Inc., valued at $5,016 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc., purchase 108 shares at $46.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 8,234 shares at $5,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.45 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc. stands at +8.51. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.