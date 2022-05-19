We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atotech Limited (ATC), Here is What We Found

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.67. The company’s stock price has collected -6.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/01/21 that Krispy Kreme, Micron Technology, CureVac: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Atotech Limited (NYSE :ATC) Right Now?

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 513.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atotech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $5.52 above the current price. ATC currently public float of 190.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATC was 1.50M shares.

ATC’s Market Performance

ATC stocks went down by -6.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -19.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Atotech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.55% for ATC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ATC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATC reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ATC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

ATC Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATC fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Atotech Limited saw -22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+39.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atotech Limited stands at +0.50. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.