Wall Street Pummels Traeger Inc. (COOK) After Recent Earnings Report

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) went down by -11.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s stock price has collected 19.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc. (NYSE :COOK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Traeger Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.78, which is $3.5 above the current price. COOK currently public float of 106.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOK was 1.09M shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

COOK stocks went up by 19.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.07% and a quarterly performance of -45.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.85% for Traeger Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.56% for COOK stocks with a simple moving average of -63.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOK reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for COOK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to COOK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

COOK Trading at -26.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.77%, as shares sank -25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +19.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw -56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from HARDY JAMES H JR, who purchase 3,600 shares at the price of $13.91 back on Nov 26. After this action, HARDY JAMES H JR now owns 225,591 shares of Traeger Inc., valued at $50,093 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.70 for the present operating margin

+34.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc. stands at -11.31. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.