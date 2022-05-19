Wall Street Pummels J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) After Recent Earnings Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went down by -9.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.18. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that Shipping Giant J.B. Hunt Has Good News for Freight Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $207.50, which is $42.86 above the current price. JBHT currently public float of 83.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 989.64K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.34% and a quarterly performance of -14.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.00% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $215 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $217, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JBHT, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

JBHT Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.77. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw -20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Hicks Bradley W., who sale 800 shares at the price of $204.94 back on Mar 07. After this action, Hicks Bradley W. now owns 16,353 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $163,949 using the latest closing price.

McGee Eric, the EVP Highway Services of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 1,765 shares at $194.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that McGee Eric is holding 401 shares at $343,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.25. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.