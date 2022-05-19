Wall Street Praises HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) After Recent Earnings Report

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) went down by -15.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ :HCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCM is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for HUTCHMED (China) Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.84, which is $25.04 above the current price. HCM currently public float of 88.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCM was 521.18K shares.

HCM’s Market Performance

HCM stocks went down by -10.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.73% and a quarterly performance of -66.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for HUTCHMED (China) Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.29% for HCM stocks with a simple moving average of -69.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCM

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCM reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for HCM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HCM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

HCM Trading at -45.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -48.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCM fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, HUTCHMED (China) Limited saw -74.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.55 for the present operating margin

+27.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUTCHMED (China) Limited stands at -54.66. The total capital return value is set at -42.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.73. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -20.00 for asset returns.

Based on HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.89.