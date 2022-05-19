VMware Inc. (VMW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went down by -7.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.67. The company’s stock price has collected -4.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE :VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for VMware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.97, which is $46.11 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 208.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.48M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went down by -4.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.15% and a quarterly performance of -25.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for VMware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.01% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of -21.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

VMW Trading at -15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.34. In addition, VMware Inc. saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 34,172 shares at the price of $114.61 back on Apr 04. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 171,042 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $3,916,495 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 7,656 shares at $114.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 79,485 shares at $873,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

+81.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +14.16. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.