Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.46. The company’s stock price has collected 10.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.45, which is $24.45 above the current price. VRNS currently public float of 107.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.29M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 10.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.96% and a quarterly performance of -23.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for Varonis Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.90% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNS, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at -25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -35.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.45. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw -35.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Kess Avrohom J., who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $29.95 back on May 09. After this action, Kess Avrohom J. now owns 8,810 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $71,880 using the latest closing price.

VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that VAN DEN BOSCH FRED is holding 115,945 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.58 for the present operating margin

+84.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -29.95. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.