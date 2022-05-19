Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.99. The company’s stock price has collected 28.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.50, which is $12.89 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 51.40M and currently shorts hold a 14.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 942.81K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 28.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.75% and a quarterly performance of -41.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.32% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -56.82% for the last 200 days.

TWST Trading at -16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +28.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.67. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -55.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from BARTHELEMY NICOLAS, who purchase 8,550 shares at the price of $29.25 back on May 11. After this action, BARTHELEMY NICOLAS now owns 13,939 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $250,096 using the latest closing price.

Banyai William, the See Remarks of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 378 shares at $33.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Banyai William is holding 261,876 shares at $12,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -114.94. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.