The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went down by -5.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s stock price has collected 2.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/22 that Carlyle’s Earnings Miss Forecast While Assets Increase

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.08, which is $26.3 above the current price. CG currently public float of 236.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CG was 2.65M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stocks went up by 2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.52% and a quarterly performance of -24.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for The Carlyle Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for CG stocks with a simple moving average of -25.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $79 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CG, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

CG Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.93. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 100 shares at the price of $57.00 back on Apr 20. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 41,671,145 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Carlyle Group Inc., the 10% Owner of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 700 shares at $57.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Carlyle Group Inc. is holding 41,671,245 shares at $40,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.67 for the present operating margin

+63.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +34.12. Equity return is now at value 52.80, with 12.80 for asset returns.