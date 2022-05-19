SmartRent Inc. (SMRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.14. The company’s stock price has collected 39.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/20 that Off-Price Retailer Stein Mart Files for Bankruptcy

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE :SMRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SmartRent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.27, which is $1.2 above the current price. SMRT currently public float of 123.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMRT was 1.27M shares.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT stocks went up by 39.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of -40.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for SmartRent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.20% for SMRT stocks with a simple moving average of -45.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMRT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SMRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SMRT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

SMRT Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +39.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Edmonds Christopher Jon, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $4.72 back on May 16. After this action, Edmonds Christopher Jon now owns 149,772 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $141,600 using the latest closing price.

STROHM BRUCE C, the Director of SmartRent Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that STROHM BRUCE C is holding 85,000 shares at $179,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.76 for the present operating margin

-9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -65.04. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.