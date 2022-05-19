Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Pizza Hut Owner Yum! Brands Misses Earnings and Revenue Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.14, which is $26.49 above the current price. YUM currently public float of 283.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.97M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.18% and a quarterly performance of -11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Yum! Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.72% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $156 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $143, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to YUM, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

YUM Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.29. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 1,433 shares at the price of $128.12 back on Jan 14. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 19,166 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $183,596 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 1,452 shares at $132.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 19,166 shares at $191,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +23.92. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with 27.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.