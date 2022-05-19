Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) went up by 8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected 11.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :OTMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $3.8 above the current price. OTMO currently public float of 60.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTMO was 284.33K shares.

OTMO’s Market Performance

OTMO stocks went up by 11.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.84% and a quarterly performance of -14.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.80% for Otonomo Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.23% for OTMO stocks with a simple moving average of -61.55% for the last 200 days.

OTMO Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4158. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw -64.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.