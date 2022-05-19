Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd (OST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) went up by 11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.79. The company’s stock price has collected 16.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :OST) Right Now?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OST currently public float of 5.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OST was 6.81M shares.

OST’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.93% for OST stocks with a simple moving average of -52.93% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at -52.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.58% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +16.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd saw -93.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.