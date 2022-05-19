Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Just Got Our Attention

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) went down by -7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGO) Right Now?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORGO is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $8.54 above the current price. ORGO currently public float of 63.43M and currently shorts hold a 15.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORGO was 1.15M shares.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.39% and a quarterly performance of -29.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.39% for ORGO stocks with a simple moving average of -46.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $9 based on the research report published on January 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ORGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at -24.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -27.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw -40.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from Gillheeney Gary S., who sale 98,078 shares at the price of $5.90 back on May 17. After this action, Gillheeney Gary S. now owns 398,242 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $578,660 using the latest closing price.

KATZ MICHAEL W, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that KATZ MICHAEL W is holding 70,382 shares at $60,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.58 for the present operating margin

+74.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +20.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.