Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) Just Got Our Attention

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s stock price has collected 2.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE :MIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIC is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. MIC currently public float of 73.18M and currently shorts hold a 12.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIC was 1.19M shares.

MIC’s Market Performance

MIC stocks went up by 2.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.87% and a quarterly performance of 5.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.34% for MIC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIC

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MIC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

MIC Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIC rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.79 for the present operating margin

+25.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stands at -127.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.