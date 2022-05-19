Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.91. The company’s stock price has collected 14.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE :INT) Right Now?

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INT is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for World Fuel Services Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is $7.96 above the current price. INT currently public float of 60.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INT was 552.34K shares.

INT’s Market Performance

INT stocks went up by 14.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.56% and a quarterly performance of -10.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for World Fuel Services Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for INT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for INT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INT reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for INT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to INT, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

INT Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INT rose by +14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.30. In addition, World Fuel Services Corporation saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INT starting from BAKSHI KEN, who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $32.06 back on Aug 31. After this action, BAKSHI KEN now owns 35,131 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation, valued at $158,248 using the latest closing price.

BAKSHI KEN, the Director of World Fuel Services Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that BAKSHI KEN is holding 40,067 shares at $64,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

+0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Fuel Services Corporation stands at +0.24. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.