Is Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) a Keeper?

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :VWTR) Right Now?

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VWTR is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vidler Water Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00. VWTR currently public float of 16.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VWTR was 221.48K shares.

VWTR’s Market Performance

VWTR stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly performance of 32.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.82% for Vidler Water Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for VWTR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.36% for the last 200 days.

VWTR Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWTR rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Vidler Water Resources Inc. saw 29.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.65 for the present operating margin

+78.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vidler Water Resources Inc. stands at +112.63. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 15.90 for asset returns.