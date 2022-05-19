Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HCI Group Inc. (HCI)?

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.80. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HCI Group Inc. (NYSE :HCI) Right Now?

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 288.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCI is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for HCI Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.50, which is $32.4 above the current price. HCI currently public float of 8.06M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCI was 86.69K shares.

HCI’s Market Performance

HCI stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.72% and a quarterly performance of -1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for HCI Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for HCI stocks with a simple moving average of -29.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HCI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HCI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $42 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2019.

HCI Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCI fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.83. In addition, HCI Group Inc. saw -22.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCI starting from Politis Gregory, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $64.50 back on Apr 29. After this action, Politis Gregory now owns 210,117 shares of HCI Group Inc., valued at $64,500 using the latest closing price.

Patel Paresh, the Chief Executive Officer of HCI Group Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $69.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Patel Paresh is holding 36,500 shares at $103,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCI Group Inc. stands at +0.45. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.