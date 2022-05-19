Is Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) a Keeper?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went down by -6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.55. The company’s stock price has collected 6.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Leslie’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.75, which is $10.01 above the current price. LESL currently public float of 175.38M and currently shorts hold a 13.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 1.75M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stocks went up by 6.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.88% and a quarterly performance of -17.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Leslie’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.58% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of -17.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to LESL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from LaBode Moyo, who sale 4,696 shares at the price of $17.48 back on May 12. After this action, LaBode Moyo now owns 11,554 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $82,086 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the See Remarks of Leslie’s Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,411,377 shares at $495,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.57 for the present operating margin

+44.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +9.43. Equity return is now at value -45.30, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.