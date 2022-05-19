Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) went down by -5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected 5.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE :VET) Right Now?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VET is at 3.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.38, which is -$6.53 below the current price. VET currently public float of 158.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VET was 2.70M shares.

VET’s Market Performance

VET stocks went up by 5.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.96% and a quarterly performance of 11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 157.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Vermilion Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.63% for VET stocks with a simple moving average of 41.15% for the last 200 days.

VET Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.83. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc. saw 54.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.00 for the present operating margin

+38.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc. stands at +56.29. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.