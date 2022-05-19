Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went down by -5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that UPS Beats Earnings Estimates. That Should Be a Relief.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $222.23, which is $52.56 above the current price. UPS currently public float of 735.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.38M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went down by -2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.68% and a quarterly performance of -20.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.79% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $202 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $218. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to UPS, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

UPS Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.91. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw -19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Gilbert Philippe R, who sale 3,897 shares at the price of $215.37 back on Mar 03. After this action, Gilbert Philippe R now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $839,281 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 6,988 shares at $208.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $1,455,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +13.26. Equity return is now at value 82.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.