Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) went up by 8.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.85. The company’s stock price has collected -5.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KDNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KDNY is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.83, which is $17.87 above the current price. KDNY currently public float of 28.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KDNY was 304.98K shares.

KDNY’s Market Performance

KDNY stocks went down by -5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.19% and a quarterly performance of -1.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Chinook Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.31% for KDNY stocks with a simple moving average of -1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $28 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KDNY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

KDNY Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.24. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from King Andrew James, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Apr 11. After this action, King Andrew James now owns 5,897 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $76,812 using the latest closing price.

King Andrew James, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that King Andrew James is holding 5,897 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.