Here’s Our Rant About PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.41. The company’s stock price has collected 6.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE :PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 2.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

PBF currently public float of 101.83M and currently shorts hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBF was 3.66M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stocks went up by 6.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.00% and a quarterly performance of 66.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for PBF Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.26% for PBF stocks with a simple moving average of 81.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $34 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PBF, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

PBF Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.22. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 136.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who sale 177,000 shares at the price of $31.56 back on May 16. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 14,646,983 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,586,793 using the latest closing price.

O Connor Thomas L, the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc., sale 9 shares at $31.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that O Connor Thomas L is holding 0 shares at $264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+3.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +0.85. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.