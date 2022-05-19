Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went down by -6.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.08, which is $13.38 above the current price. WSC currently public float of 156.90M and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSC was 2.19M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.59% and a quarterly performance of -13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.10% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for WSC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.03. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.20 back on May 18. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 419,971 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $85,498 using the latest closing price.

Soultz Bradley Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $33.33 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Soultz Bradley Lee is holding 417,471 shares at $333,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.