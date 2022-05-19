CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Just Got Our Attention

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.76. The company’s stock price has collected 25.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ :CRSP) Right Now?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.77, which is $67.1 above the current price. CRSP currently public float of 76.26M and currently shorts hold a 13.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSP was 1.45M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP stocks went up by 25.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.12% and a quarterly performance of -11.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for CRSP stocks with a simple moving average of -33.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRSP, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CRSP Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +25.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.38. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw -27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from TOMSICEK MICHAEL JOHN, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $138.52 back on Aug 06. After this action, TOMSICEK MICHAEL JOHN now owns 1,891 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $3,462,926 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 28,500 shares at $128.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 187,719 shares at $3,675,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.82 for the present operating margin

+98.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at +41.28. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.17.