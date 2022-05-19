Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Just Got Our Attention

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected 15.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE :CZOO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cazoo Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.04, which is $3.63 above the current price. CZOO currently public float of 68.17M and currently shorts hold a 30.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CZOO was 2.05M shares.

CZOO’s Market Performance

CZOO stocks went up by 15.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.77% and a quarterly performance of -68.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for Cazoo Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.05% for CZOO stocks with a simple moving average of -76.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZOO reach a price target of $2.60. The rating they have provided for CZOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CZOO, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

CZOO Trading at -38.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares sank -46.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5880. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -76.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

-4.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cazoo Group Ltd stands at -81.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.