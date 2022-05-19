Can Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Remain Competitive?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -9.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected 12.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.11.

The average price from analysts is $3.53, which is $0.6 above the current price. UGP currently public float of 748.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.45M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went up by 12.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.87% and a quarterly performance of -13.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.56% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of -1.64% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.