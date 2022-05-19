Can ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Remain Competitive?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went down by -12.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/26/21 that Online Thrift Shop ThredUp Soars 43% in Its First Day of Trading

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.91, which is $6.51 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 918.79K shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went up by 4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.06% and a quarterly performance of -48.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.44% for ThredUp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.67% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -68.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

TDUP Trading at -38.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares sank -46.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw -65.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from LAZAR JACK R, who purchase 13,156 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Mar 09. After this action, LAZAR JACK R now owns 57,456 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $98,775 using the latest closing price.

GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC, the 10% Owner of ThredUp Inc., sale 33,021 shares at $18.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC is holding 3,724,595 shares at $616,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.34 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.09. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -19.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.