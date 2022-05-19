Can Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) Remain Competitive?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE :APSG) Right Now?

APSG currently public float of 75.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APSG was 853.31K shares.

APSG’s Market Performance

APSG stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 0.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for APSG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.

APSG Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APSG rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APSG

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.