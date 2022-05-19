Buy or Sell South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.32. The company’s stock price has collected 2.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE :SJI) Right Now?

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJI is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is -$0.96 below the current price. SJI currently public float of 111.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJI was 1.82M shares.

SJI’s Market Performance

SJI stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 41.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.09% for South Jersey Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for SJI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SJI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SJI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

SJI Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJI rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, South Jersey Industries Inc. saw 30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJI starting from HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA, who sale 5,256 shares at the price of $27.59 back on Jun 04. After this action, HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA now owns 18,523 shares of South Jersey Industries Inc., valued at $145,013 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA, the Director of South Jersey Industries Inc., sale 2,444 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA is holding 0 shares at $63,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.30 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for South Jersey Industries Inc. stands at +4.43. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.