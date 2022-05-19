BRF S.A. (BRFS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected 12.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.76.

BRFS currently public float of 723.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.70M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 12.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.77% and a quarterly performance of -26.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for BRF S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at -14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -33.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.