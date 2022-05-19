BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Just Got Our Attention

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went up by 16.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.65. The company’s stock price has collected 36.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIT Mining Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.89. BTCM currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 413.24K shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went up by 36.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.23% and a quarterly performance of -46.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.67% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.55% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -66.48% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +39.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5804. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -73.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

+0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -3.90. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.