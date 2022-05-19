AutoNation Inc. (AN) Just Got Our Attention

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.48. The company’s stock price has collected -6.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/22 that AutoNation Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Falling Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $157.00, which is $47.61 above the current price. AN currently public float of 45.63M and currently shorts hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 960.38K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went down by -6.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.61% and a quarterly performance of -0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for AutoNation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.12% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $140 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AN, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

AN Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.83. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from EDMUNDS C COLEMAN, who sale 3,815 shares at the price of $124.06 back on May 13. After this action, EDMUNDS C COLEMAN now owns 20,042 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $473,298 using the latest closing price.

EDMUNDS C COLEMAN, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of AutoNation Inc., sale 10,185 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that EDMUNDS C COLEMAN is holding 23,857 shares at $1,222,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+18.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.31. Equity return is now at value 60.20, with 17.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.