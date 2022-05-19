Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went down by -9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $244.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/22 that Splunk, Blackstone, Nio, Affirm, Lockheed: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $252.67, which is $63.0 above the current price. AAP currently public float of 60.82M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 855.52K shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly performance of -12.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $239 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $273. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to AAP, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

AAP Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.48. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Cushing Robert B, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $202.15 back on Sep 10. After this action, Cushing Robert B now owns 15,752 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc., valued at $707,525 using the latest closing price.

Bailo Carla Jean, the Director of Advance Auto Parts Inc., purchase 400 shares at $197.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Bailo Carla Jean is holding 1,964 shares at $79,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +5.60. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.