A Lesson to Learn: Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went down by -7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.60. The company’s stock price has collected -4.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.17 x from its present earnings ratio.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

RVLV currently public float of 40.50M and currently shorts hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.32M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went down by -4.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.73% and a quarterly performance of -55.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.22% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of -53.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $60 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RVLV, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

RVLV Trading at -41.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -48.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.48. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw -51.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from MMMK Development, Inc., who sale 66,211 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Apr 07. After this action, MMMK Development, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $3,496,524 using the latest closing price.

Karanikolas Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 66,211 shares at $52.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Karanikolas Michael is holding 0 shares at $3,496,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 20.90 for asset returns.