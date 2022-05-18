Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock price has collected -13.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.76, which is $2.68 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 5.01M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went down by -13.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.29% and a quarterly performance of -70.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.12% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -82.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -37.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -33.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5665. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -79.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -19.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.