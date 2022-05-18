We Analyzed the Future Direction of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), Here is What We Found

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) went up by 11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ :UPC) Right Now?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UPC currently public float of 9.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPC was 35.12K shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

UPC stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.30% and a quarterly performance of -32.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.06% for UPC stocks with a simple moving average of -37.13% for the last 200 days.

UPC Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1448. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at +23.59. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.