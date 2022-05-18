We Analyzed the Future Direction of RPC Inc. (RES), Here is What We Found

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.91. The company’s stock price has collected 10.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPC Inc. (NYSE :RES) Right Now?

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RES is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for RPC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

RES currently public float of 74.29M and currently shorts hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RES was 1.77M shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES stocks went up by 10.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.68% and a quarterly performance of 20.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for RPC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.04% for RES stocks with a simple moving average of 47.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to RES, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RES Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, RPC Inc. saw 112.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from ROLLINS GARY W, who sale 299,785 shares at the price of $10.35 back on Mar 24. After this action, ROLLINS GARY W now owns 0 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $3,101,432 using the latest closing price.

LOR INC, the 10% Owner of RPC Inc., sale 70,000 shares at $10.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that LOR INC is holding 8,355,000 shares at $713,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.63 for the present operating margin

+14.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC Inc. stands at +0.82. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.