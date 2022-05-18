We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), Here is What We Found

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.40, which is $12.57 above the current price. PING currently public float of 70.78M and currently shorts hold a 11.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 1.30M shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.16% and a quarterly performance of -10.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for Ping Identity Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.19% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of -21.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PING reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for PING stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PING, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

PING Trading at -23.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -35.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.01. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw -17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN, who sale 59,000 shares at the price of $30.07 back on Apr 13. After this action, NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN now owns 473,387 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $1,773,864 using the latest closing price.

DANI RAJ M., the Chief Financial Officer of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 26,564 shares at $29.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that DANI RAJ M. is holding 472,214 shares at $783,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.42 for the present operating margin

+62.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stands at -21.50. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.