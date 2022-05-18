Wall Street Pummels American Express Company (AXP) After Recent Earnings Report

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/22/22 that American Express Tops Expectations, but the Stock Falls on 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $198.32, which is $36.79 above the current price. AXP currently public float of 747.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 3.90M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 0.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.27% and a quarterly performance of -18.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $146 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AXP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

AXP Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.20. In addition, American Express Company saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Squeri Stephen J, who sale 48,160 shares at the price of $178.38 back on Apr 28. After this action, Squeri Stephen J now owns 31,285 shares of American Express Company, valued at $8,590,632 using the latest closing price.

Lieberman Quinn Jessica, the EVP – Controller of American Express Company, sale 1,804 shares at $191.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Lieberman Quinn Jessica is holding 2,102 shares at $345,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+65.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +18.33. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.