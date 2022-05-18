The Hershey Company (HSY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/18/22 that Enjoy your chocolate this Easter Monday — but give a thought to the children who harvested the cocoa

Is It Worth Investing in The Hershey Company (NYSE :HSY) Right Now?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSY is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Hershey Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $230.00, which is $6.48 above the current price. HSY currently public float of 145.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSY was 1.12M shares.

HSY’s Market Performance

HSY stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of 11.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for The Hershey Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for HSY stocks with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $226 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to HSY, setting the target price at $214 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

HSY Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.53. In addition, The Hershey Company saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Buck Michele, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $224.75 back on May 09. After this action, Buck Michele now owns 190,555 shares of The Hershey Company, valued at $1,123,750 using the latest closing price.

Reiman Jason, the SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer of The Hershey Company, sale 150 shares at $224.75 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Reiman Jason is holding 16,467 shares at $33,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.02 for the present operating margin

+44.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hershey Company stands at +16.47. Equity return is now at value 61.70, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.