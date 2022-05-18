The Chart for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) went down by -13.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Keros Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.25, which is $46.15 above the current price. KROS currently public float of 21.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KROS was 133.83K shares.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.56% and a quarterly performance of -16.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Keros Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.46% for KROS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KROS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for KROS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KROS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

KROS Trading at -26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -32.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.03. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Lachey Jennifer, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $41.90 back on May 11. After this action, Lachey Jennifer now owns 85,700 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc., valued at $222,050 using the latest closing price.

Lachey Jennifer, the Chief Scientific Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,300 shares at $62.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Lachey Jennifer is holding 85,700 shares at $332,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-280.46 for the present operating margin

+95.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keros Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.26. Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.