TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PETZ currently public float of 38.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 7.16M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went up by 6.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.67% and a quarterly performance of -51.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.15% for TDH Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.29% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of -88.32% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at -32.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares sank -30.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2682. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw -94.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-370.11 for the present operating margin

-1.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc. stands at -560.52. Equity return is now at value -192.10, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.