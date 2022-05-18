SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPCB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCB is at 0.55.

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.64 above the current price. SPCB currently public float of 30.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCB was 2.55M shares.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SPCB stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.15% and a quarterly performance of -38.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for SuperCom Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.23% for SPCB stocks with a simple moving average of -51.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCB

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCB reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SPCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2017.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPCB, setting the target price at $13.25 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SPCB Trading at -28.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -31.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4074. In addition, SuperCom Ltd. saw -35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.74 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd. stands at -82.64. Equity return is now at value -116.90, with -21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.