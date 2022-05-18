Sonos Inc. (SONO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.57. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/22 that Sonos Soars on Earnings as Rising Costs Hit Margins

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONO is at 1.84.

SONO currently public float of 125.97M and currently shorts hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 3.24M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.39% and a quarterly performance of -24.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.03% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SONO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at -14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 65,237 shares at the price of $25.67 back on Apr 18. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 668,969 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $1,674,947 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 905 shares at $27.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 24,717 shares at $25,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 11.70 for asset returns.