SES AI Corporation (SES): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) went up by 14.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected 46.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE :SES) Right Now?

SES currently public float of 27.16M and currently shorts hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SES was 800.78K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stocks went up by 46.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.52% and a quarterly performance of 38.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for SES AI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.26% for SES stocks with a simple moving average of -21.43% for the last 200 days.

SES Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +46.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -30.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.